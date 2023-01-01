Enjoy Pineapple Express, Blue Dream, and Strawberry Cough in one container with our delta-9 THC gummies. With three unique fruit flavors, get a burst of terpenes that are different for each strain.
Available in a 4-count sample size or a 20-count jar with an airtight, screwable lid to maintain freshness, you’ve got options. Each gummy contains 12mg delta-9 THC. Gluten-free and 100% vegan, our gummies are also lab-tested for purity.
More than cannabis, Ounce of Hope makes big waves through the Ounce of Hope Difference. That means growing through aquaponics, extracting through a rosin press, donating excess product, giving back to the community in several ways, and doing everything possible to be more than just a cannabis brand.
Ounce of Hope currently carries a wide range of hemp-derived products, including delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, CBD products, and more. Enjoy gummies, tinctures, topicals, softgels, vape products, beverages, edibles, flower, and even pet products. Likewise, Ounce of Hope sells fish poop, which is an ideal addition to your growing endeavors.