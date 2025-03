Fast-acting nano-formulation: Our chewable delta-8 tablets are formulated with nano-emulsion technology allowing rapid absorption into the bloodstream. This means you’ll start to feel the effects of the delta-8 within minutes of taking the tablet.



Vegan and sugar-free: when you buy delta-8 nano tablets from Our Good you can ensure they are vegan, sugar-free and keto-friendly, making them a great option for people looking for a healthy and natural way to relax and unwind.



Dosage: 12.5 mg per serving (20 servings per container)



Ingredient list (Inactive ingredients): D-Mannitol, Acacia Exudate, Crospovidone, Copovidone, Magnesium Stearate, Refined Coconut Oil, Orange Oil, Monk Fruit Extract.

