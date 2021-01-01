Palm Trees
Blueberry CBD Hemp Vape Oil
About this product
Blueberry CBD packs a sweet, berry taste that lingers long after the last exhale. This strain will calm your senses and put your mind at ease. Made with full spectrum cannabis oil and natural fruit flavors.
Note: All Palm Trees CBD oils are highly recommended to be used with Our Palm Vape. See products for details.
