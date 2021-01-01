About this product

Refresh your senses and relax your nerves with our Mint CBD. The piquancy of our CBD product has a perfect hint of mint with a sweet aftertaste that will alleviate your mind in a breeze.



Note: All Palm Trees CBD oils are highly recommended to be used with Our Palm Vape. See products for details.



Mint

100 percent Cbd full spectrum Vape Oil

0.5ml

Choice PCR Hemp Oil 60-80% PCR, <0.3% THC

Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (PCR)