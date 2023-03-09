Strawberry Kiwi | Cannabis Infused Seltzer | 40mg THC | 4pk | The same Blue Ribbon you know and love now comes with a different kind of buzz. Introducing Pabst Blue Ribbon Cannabis Infused Seltzers. Brand spanking new and ready for you to enjoy. Perfect for sparking your creativity, or just making whatever you're doing a little bit better. Containing 10mg THC per can, these non-alcoholic seltzers are a light and refreshing way to elevate your mind and body.

