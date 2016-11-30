Pacific Green Growers
Big MAC Clone
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Big Mac effects
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
20% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
20% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
