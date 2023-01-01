About this product
APE Revert is Albino Penis Envy reverted to its classic cubensis form and has the ability to drop spores while exhibiting a stronger resistance to contamination.
Item contents: Generously filled 10cc syringe and a 1.5” 20 gauge sterile dispensing needle.
**Descriptions and images provided for informational and educational purposes ONLY**
Why buy your mushroom spore syringes from PNW Spore, Co.?
We use HEPA air filtration to maintain a positively pressurized “clean room” environment. All spore syringe production takes place in our clean room laboratory in front of laminar flow hoods using laboratory-grade borosilicate glassware, surgical steel tools, and medical-grade syringes and tip caps. Our equipment, tools, and work surfaces are kept clean using both UVC and autoclave sterilization.
Item contents: Generously filled 10cc syringe and a 1.5” 20 gauge sterile dispensing needle.
**Descriptions and images provided for informational and educational purposes ONLY**
Why buy your mushroom spore syringes from PNW Spore, Co.?
We use HEPA air filtration to maintain a positively pressurized “clean room” environment. All spore syringe production takes place in our clean room laboratory in front of laminar flow hoods using laboratory-grade borosilicate glassware, surgical steel tools, and medical-grade syringes and tip caps. Our equipment, tools, and work surfaces are kept clean using both UVC and autoclave sterilization.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pacific Northwest Spore Co.
With 45+ mushroom spore cultivars in stock and ready to ship, Pacific Northwest Spore Co., invites you to experience simply the best selection of lab-grade P. Cubensis spore syringes, and gourmet and medicinal liquid culture syringes on the market today! Freshly produced and free of contamination, our spore syringes are professionally created in our on-site laboratory.
With over 1K 5 -star customer reviews, PNW Spore Co. proudly offers the largest variety of superior quality P. cubensis spore syringes, including Golden Teacher, B+, Blue Meanie, Jedi Mind F*ck, Penis Envy strains, and more - all in stock and ready to ship within the U.S.A. and Canada. It's our passion to offer exciting, hard to find cultivars while providing exceptional customer service, the highest quality product, and fast delivery to you, our customer.
Start your mycology journey with us and experience the care and service we provide our community!
*Please note: Psilocybe cubensis spores are available for online sale for microscopy and taxonomy research purposes only. The sale of P. cubensis spores is currently not available to CA, ID, and GA*
With over 1K 5 -star customer reviews, PNW Spore Co. proudly offers the largest variety of superior quality P. cubensis spore syringes, including Golden Teacher, B+, Blue Meanie, Jedi Mind F*ck, Penis Envy strains, and more - all in stock and ready to ship within the U.S.A. and Canada. It's our passion to offer exciting, hard to find cultivars while providing exceptional customer service, the highest quality product, and fast delivery to you, our customer.
Start your mycology journey with us and experience the care and service we provide our community!
*Please note: Psilocybe cubensis spores are available for online sale for microscopy and taxonomy research purposes only. The sale of P. cubensis spores is currently not available to CA, ID, and GA*