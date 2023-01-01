About this product
The popular Golden Teacher spore strain is known for being remarkably reliable and suitable for mycology researchers of all experience levels. Spore quality 100% guaranteed – learn more about our syringe quality guarantee. Includes generously filled 10cc syringe and sterile dispensing needle.
Golden Teacher produces beautiful spore prints, presenting a dark brown to purplish hue. Possibly the most well-known P. Cubensis variety among researchers, the origins of “Golden Teacher” remain a mystery. However, several mycologists believe the original specimens came from the gulf coast region of the United States.
This popular magic mushroom variety is known for being remarkably reliable, producing large fruits with broad, light brown to golden-colored caps and thick stems.
Golden Teacher is suitable for spore researchers of all experience levels.
Item contents: Generously filled 10cc syringe and a 1.5” 20 gauge sterile dispensing needle.
**Descriptions and images provided for informational and educational purposes ONLY
Golden Teacher produces beautiful spore prints, presenting a dark brown to purplish hue. Possibly the most well-known P. Cubensis variety among researchers, the origins of “Golden Teacher” remain a mystery. However, several mycologists believe the original specimens came from the gulf coast region of the United States.
This popular magic mushroom variety is known for being remarkably reliable, producing large fruits with broad, light brown to golden-colored caps and thick stems.
Golden Teacher is suitable for spore researchers of all experience levels.
Item contents: Generously filled 10cc syringe and a 1.5” 20 gauge sterile dispensing needle.
**Descriptions and images provided for informational and educational purposes ONLY
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pacific Northwest Spore Co.
With 45+ mushroom spore cultivars in stock and ready to ship, Pacific Northwest Spore Co., invites you to experience simply the best selection of lab-grade P. Cubensis spore syringes, and gourmet and medicinal liquid culture syringes on the market today! Freshly produced and free of contamination, our spore syringes are professionally created in our on-site laboratory.
With over 1K 5 -star customer reviews, PNW Spore Co. proudly offers the largest variety of superior quality P. cubensis spore syringes, including Golden Teacher, B+, Blue Meanie, Jedi Mind F*ck, Penis Envy strains, and more - all in stock and ready to ship within the U.S.A. and Canada. It's our passion to offer exciting, hard to find cultivars while providing exceptional customer service, the highest quality product, and fast delivery to you, our customer.
Start your mycology journey with us and experience the care and service we provide our community!
*Please note: Psilocybe cubensis spores are available for online sale for microscopy and taxonomy research purposes only. The sale of P. cubensis spores is currently not available to CA, ID, and GA*
With over 1K 5 -star customer reviews, PNW Spore Co. proudly offers the largest variety of superior quality P. cubensis spore syringes, including Golden Teacher, B+, Blue Meanie, Jedi Mind F*ck, Penis Envy strains, and more - all in stock and ready to ship within the U.S.A. and Canada. It's our passion to offer exciting, hard to find cultivars while providing exceptional customer service, the highest quality product, and fast delivery to you, our customer.
Start your mycology journey with us and experience the care and service we provide our community!
*Please note: Psilocybe cubensis spores are available for online sale for microscopy and taxonomy research purposes only. The sale of P. cubensis spores is currently not available to CA, ID, and GA*