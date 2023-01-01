About this product
Originating from cow pastures in East Plant City, Florida, this variety was collected and named Purple Mystic by “Blackdove” for the purple ring that develops around the cap of this mushroom in the wild.
Purple Mystic was distributed to members of the mycology community where it was collectively stabilized and domesticated. Quickly gaining in popularity, this fast-fruiting and prolific variety display large brown caps that fade to cream with maturity, and long, uniform stems. As veils break and spores drop the entire canopy takes on a purple hue.
Purple Mystic is suitable for spore researchers of all experience levels.
Item contents: Generously filled 10cc syringe and a 1.5” 20 gauge sterile dispensing needle.
**Descriptions and images provided for informational and educational purposes ONLY
About this brand
Pacific Northwest Spore Co.
With 45+ mushroom spore cultivars in stock and ready to ship, Pacific Northwest Spore Co., invites you to experience simply the best selection of lab-grade P. Cubensis spore syringes, and gourmet and medicinal liquid culture syringes on the market today! Freshly produced and free of contamination, our spore syringes are professionally created in our on-site laboratory.
With over 1K 5 -star customer reviews, PNW Spore Co. proudly offers the largest variety of superior quality P. cubensis spore syringes, including Golden Teacher, B+, Blue Meanie, Jedi Mind F*ck, Penis Envy strains, and more - all in stock and ready to ship within the U.S.A. and Canada. It's our passion to offer exciting, hard to find cultivars while providing exceptional customer service, the highest quality product, and fast delivery to you, our customer.
Start your mycology journey with us and experience the care and service we provide our community!
*Please note: Psilocybe cubensis spores are available for online sale for microscopy and taxonomy research purposes only. The sale of P. cubensis spores is currently not available to CA, ID, and GA*
