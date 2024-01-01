Apple Crisp 3.5g Bag - Pacific Reserve

by Pacific Reserve
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Experience the finest cannabis with Pacific Reserve Flower, meticulously hand-trimmed to preserve the integrity of each bud. Grown in our state-of-the-art mixed light greenhouse using organic and natural inputs, our flower exemplifies quality and sustainability. Packaged in a wide-mouth recyclable vessel for easy access, each strain features clear labeling of its parent genetics and dominant traits. Enjoy a fresh, diverse, and curated rotation of cultivars crafted to deliver exceptional flavor and effect profiles for any discerning consumer.

About this strain

Apple Crisp is a 40% sativa and 60% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Stuffed French Toast #13 and Sour Apple Killer. This strain is a creative and relaxing hybrid that offers a fresh apple and maple flavor with a touch of haze. Apple Crisp has a sweet and sour aroma with hints of apple and spice. The buds are dense and frosty, with neon green and red hues. Apple Crisp is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apple Crisp effects include relaxed, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Crisp when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, nausea, and stress. Bred by RYTHM, Apple Crisp features flavors like apple, maple, and haze. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Apple Crisp typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a creative and relaxing hybrid that can help you enjoy the fresh apple and maple flavor, Apple Crisp might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Crisp, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve
Located in the heart of Monterey County, Pacific Reserve was established by legacy industry operators who wanted to bring cannabis to the CA market the way they have been growing for years. High quality, organically, and at scale. Using the sun and supplemental lighting, we are using the best of both worlds to produce high-terpene and high-potency cannabis. Our greenhouses deliver consistent year-round cannabis and lean more toward an indoor environment than an outdoor field. Grown in organic soil and treated with organic inputs, our cannabis burns smooth, tastes great, and provides a clean high for recreational and medicinal use. We are constantly growing and creating a wide array of genetics to provide our customers with a diverse selection of cultivars.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000136-LIC
