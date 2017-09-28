Chem 3.5g Bag - Pacific Reserve

by Pacific Reserve
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Experience the finest cannabis with Pacific Reserve Flower, meticulously hand-trimmed to preserve the integrity of each bud. Grown in our state-of-the-art mixed light greenhouse using organic and natural inputs, our flower exemplifies quality and sustainability. Packaged in a wide-mouth recyclable vessel for easy access, each strain features clear labeling of its parent genetics and dominant traits. Enjoy a fresh, diverse, and curated rotation of cultivars crafted to deliver exceptional flavor and effect profiles for any discerning consumer.

Chemdawg, officially named "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain grown and spread by the breeder Chemdog since 1991. In a Leafly interview, Chemdog relates how Chemdog came from what was thought to be Northern California bag seed, via a Colorado Grateful Dead concert. Chem 91, Chem 4, and Chem Sis are all variations on Chemdog. The original name Chemdog came from two names for the same bud "Chem" and "Dog bud." Chemdog evolved into the variation 'Chemdawg' over time and distance as other growers and breeders propagated it, with the latter name becoming more dominant. Leafly customers tell us Chemdawg effects include feeling euphoric, uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chemdawg when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Chemdog is a staple strain in cannabis and may be a source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

Pacific Reserve
Located in the heart of Monterey County, Pacific Reserve was established by legacy industry operators who wanted to bring cannabis to the CA market the way they have been growing for years. High quality, organically, and at scale. Using the sun and supplemental lighting, we are using the best of both worlds to produce high-terpene and high-potency cannabis. Our greenhouses deliver consistent year-round cannabis and lean more toward an indoor environment than an outdoor field. Grown in organic soil and treated with organic inputs, our cannabis burns smooth, tastes great, and provides a clean high for recreational and medicinal use. We are constantly growing and creating a wide array of genetics to provide our customers with a diverse selection of cultivars.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000136-LIC
