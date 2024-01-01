Experience the finest cannabis with Pacific Reserve Flower, meticulously hand-trimmed to preserve the integrity of each bud. Grown in our state-of-the-art mixed light greenhouse using organic and natural inputs, our flower exemplifies quality and sustainability. Packaged in a wide-mouth recyclable vessel for easy access, each strain features clear labeling of its parent genetics and dominant traits. Enjoy a fresh, diverse, and curated rotation of cultivars crafted to deliver exceptional flavor and effect profiles for any discerning consumer.
Located in the heart of Monterey County, Pacific Reserve was established by legacy industry operators who wanted to bring cannabis to the CA market the way they have been growing for years. High quality, organically, and at scale. Using the sun and supplemental lighting, we are using the best of both worlds to produce high-terpene and high-potency cannabis. Our greenhouses deliver consistent year-round cannabis and lean more toward an indoor environment than an outdoor field. Grown in organic soil and treated with organic inputs, our cannabis burns smooth, tastes great, and provides a clean high for recreational and medicinal use. We are constantly growing and creating a wide array of genetics to provide our customers with a diverse selection of cultivars.