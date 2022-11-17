About this product
A slightly different flavor than our original cut, Gelato 41 features a touch of lavender and a sprig of pine. Sunset Sherbet and GSC make this a calming experience perfect for those needing daytime pain management or nighttime sleep aid. If you’re having trouble falling asleep, try Gelato #41 30-45 minutes before bedtime. If you’re having trouble staying asleep, move your consumption time to 5-10 minuets prior to laying down. It's a restful experience that doesn’t leave you hungover the next morning.
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
