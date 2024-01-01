Perfect for sharing or extended enjoyment, the Pacific Reserve Pre-rolls 10-Pack offers exceptional value without compromising on quality. Each pack contains ten hand-finished pre-rolls made from hybrid greenhouse-grown smalls, with each pre-roll perfectly rolled and weighed at 0.7g within a rice paper cone. The crutch tip ensures even burning and prevents collapse or flower pull-through, delivering a consistently smooth, clean smoke. Packaged in a recyclable tube, this 10-pack is a bargain for those seeking a premium, shareable smoking experience.
Located in the heart of Monterey County, Pacific Reserve was established by legacy industry operators who wanted to bring cannabis to the CA market the way they have been growing for years. High quality, organically, and at scale. Using the sun and supplemental lighting, we are using the best of both worlds to produce high-terpene and high-potency cannabis. Our greenhouses deliver consistent year-round cannabis and lean more toward an indoor environment than an outdoor field. Grown in organic soil and treated with organic inputs, our cannabis burns smooth, tastes great, and provides a clean high for recreational and medicinal use. We are constantly growing and creating a wide array of genetics to provide our customers with a diverse selection of cultivars.