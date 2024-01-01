Lemon Cheesecake 7g 10 Pack Pre-Rolls - Pacific Reserve
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Lemon Cheesecake, also known as "Lemon Cheese," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Fragrant and unique, Lemon Cheesecake is the result of a cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese. Its buds put off a powerful musky, earthy, and skunky aroma, while the flavor profile comes across a bit skunky with a sweet, creamy lemon flavor. Lemon Cheesecake's colas are coated in trichomes that nearly swallow fan leaves as they swell into dense buds. The high can be cerebral and uplifting, making this a great strain for creative activities.
