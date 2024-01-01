Located in the heart of Monterey County, Pacific Reserve was established by legacy industry operators who wanted to bring cannabis to the CA market the way they have been growing for years. High quality, organically, and at scale. Using the sun and supplemental lighting, we are using the best of both worlds to produce high-terpene and high-potency cannabis. Our greenhouses deliver consistent year-round cannabis and lean more toward an indoor environment than an outdoor field. Grown in organic soil and treated with organic inputs, our cannabis burns smooth, tastes great, and provides a clean high for recreational and medicinal use. We are constantly growing and creating a wide array of genetics to provide our customers with a diverse selection of cultivars.

Show more