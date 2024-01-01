805 Glue is a cultivar by Pacific Stone created by crossing 805 with GG#4 (formerly Gorilla Glue #4). It first appeared in Southern California areas with the 805 coastal area code, hence the name. This potent hybrid strain delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky bloomed, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent crushed up earthy and sour citrus aromas. 805 Glue is the #2 Best Selling Strain in California!
Unwind with Pacific Stone’s 2-pack Premium Blunts – Enjoy the simple pleasures. Made from high-quality greenhouse-grown whole flower, these artisanal blunts offer a smooth smoke and slow burn, allowing you to unwind in style. Each blunt is carefully hand-packed and crafted with our expertly cured flower, providing a balanced and satisfying premium smoking experience.
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.