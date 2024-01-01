805 Glue is a cultivar by Pacific Stone created by crossing 805 with GG#4 (formerly Gorilla Glue #4). It first appeared in Southern California areas with the 805 coastal area code, hence the name. This potent hybrid strain delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky bloomed, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent crushed up earthy and sour citrus aromas. 805 Glue is the #2 Best Selling Strain in California!



Unwind with Pacific Stone’s 2-pack Premium Blunts – Enjoy the simple pleasures. Made from high-quality greenhouse-grown whole flower, these artisanal blunts offer a smooth smoke and slow burn, allowing you to unwind in style. Each blunt is carefully hand-packed and crafted with our expertly cured flower, providing a balanced and satisfying premium smoking experience.

Show more