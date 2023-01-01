805 Glue is a cultivar by Pacific Stone created by crossing 805 with GG#4 (formerly Gorilla Glue #4). It first appeared in Southern California areas with the 805 coastal area code, hence the name. This potent hybrid strain delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky bloomed, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent crushed up earthy and sour citrus aromas. 805 Glue is the #2 Best Selling Strain in California!



The highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.

