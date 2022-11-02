Apple Fritter is the perfect balance providing a powerful high without being down for the count. You'll feel relaxed and ready to take on anything with this tasty strain. True to its name it has an apple and butter finish, like a true pastry but in the form of frosty buds.



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team gro