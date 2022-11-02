Apple Fritter is the perfect balance providing a powerful high without being down for the count. You'll feel relaxed and ready to take on anything with this tasty strain. True to its name it has an apple and butter finish, like a true pastry but in the form of frosty buds.



The Premium Pacific Stone Pre-Rolls you know and love in our top-selling signature strains, now, infused with highly potent THCa Diamonds extracted from our greenhouse flower. Each pack comes with 7 Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls perfect for igniting a pack with friends at any time of day. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.