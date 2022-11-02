Apple Fritter is the perfect balance providing a powerful high without being down for the count. You'll feel relaxed and ready to take on anything with this tasty strain. True to its name it has an apple and butter finish, like a true pastry but in the form of frosty buds.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.