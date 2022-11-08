The aromas of Blueberry Muffin are exactly what you imagine; The smell of fresh baked goods with hints of blueberry, vanilla, and everything sweet. With a creamy finish and the perfect relaxing but uplifting high.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.