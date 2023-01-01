Fruit Bubblegum produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated; helps stay alert, focused, and creative. In small doses, this strain can be enjoyed throughout the day. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubblegum and sweet fruity flavors bursting through. Fruit Bubblegum blooms into light green and fluffy buds with visible trichome coverage that appears frosty.
The highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.