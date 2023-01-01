Fruit Bubblegum produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated; helps stay alert, focused, and creative. In small doses, this strain can be enjoyed throughout the day. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubblegum and sweet fruity flavors bursting through. Fruit Bubblegum blooms into light green and fluffy buds with visible trichome coverage that appears frosty.



The highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.

