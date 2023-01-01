Fruit Bubblegum produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated; helps stay alert, focused, and creative. In small doses, this strain can be enjoyed throughout the day. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubblegum and sweet fruity flavors bursting through. Fruit Bubblegum blooms into light green and fluffy buds with visible trichome coverage that appears frosty.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

