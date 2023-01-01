Fruit Bubblegum produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated; helps stay alert, focused, and creative. In small doses, this strain can be enjoyed throughout the day. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubblegum and sweet fruity flavors bursting through. Fruit Bubblegum blooms into light green and fluffy buds with visible trichome coverage that appears frosty.



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

