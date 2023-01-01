Fruit Bubblegum produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated; helps stay alert, focused, and creative. In small doses, this strain can be enjoyed throughout the day. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubblegum and sweet fruity flavors bursting through. Fruit Bubblegum blooms into light green and fluffy buds with visible trichome coverage that appears frosty.



Each pouch comes with 40 rolling papers and filters. For only $30 for 14g (half ounce) of nuggy sugar shake; Pacific Stone continues to be the best deal in the game. Pacific Stone’s Premium Sugar Shake rolls and tastes well, perfect for rolling your own joints or trying your hand at infused cooking and baking. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

