Gelato is an evenly balanced hybrid strain that produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation parallel to sitting on the west coast beach soaking up the warm sun rays. Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. This strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a sparkling white coating of crystal resin.



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

