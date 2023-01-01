Gelato is an evenly balanced hybrid strain that produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation parallel to sitting on the west coast beach soaking up the warm sun rays. Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. This strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a sparkling white coating of crystal resin.



The highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection

