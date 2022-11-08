As a descendant of Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect flavors from Garlic Cookies, followed by a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste. Commonly used to relax, this strain also helps relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. It definitely packs a punch!



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.