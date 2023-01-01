No matter what your belief system is, this robust indica strain leaves your body feeling dreamy with powerful blissful calming head-to-toe body effects. A potent relief, but not sedation, God’s Breath is for those seeking long-lasting stress relief. God’s Breath is a fusion of sweet grape candy, vanilla, and floral pine notes that emanate from crystal powdered buds clinging loosely to the stalk. This strain blooms in hues of dark green and purple with electric orange hairs and crystal tipped trichomes.



The highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.

