No matter what your belief system is, this robust indica strain leaves your body feeling dreamy with powerful blissful calming head-to-toe body effects. A potent relief, but not sedation, God’s Breath is for those seeking long-lasting stress relief. God’s Breath is a fusion of sweet grape candy, vanilla, and floral pine notes that emanate from crystal powdered buds clinging loosely to the stalk. This strain blooms in hues of dark green and purple with electric orange hairs and crystal-tipped trichomes.



The Premium Pacific Stone Pre-Rolls you know and love in our top-selling signature strains, now, infused with highly potent THCa Diamonds extracted from our greenhouse flower. Each pack comes with 7 Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls perfect for igniting a pack with friends at any time of day. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

