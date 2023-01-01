No matter what your belief system is, this robust indica strain leaves your body feeling dreamy with powerful blissful calming head-to-toe body effects. A potent relief, but not sedation, God’s Breath is for those seeking long-lasting stress relief. God’s Breath is a fusion of sweet grape candy, vanilla, and floral pine notes that emanate from crystal powdered buds clinging loosely to the stalk. This strain blooms in hues of dark green and purple with electric orange hairs and crystal tipped trichomes.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

