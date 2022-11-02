Grape Pie looks just like a classic old school indica purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and the television.



Every so often there’s a flower that’s too perfect to risk. For those we separate the highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.