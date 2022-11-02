About this product
Grape Pie looks just like a classic old school indica purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and the television.
Every so often there’s a flower that’s too perfect to risk. For those we separate the highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.
Every so often there’s a flower that’s too perfect to risk. For those we separate the highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pacific Stone
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone__brand (2 underscores) and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone__brand (2 underscores) and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.
State License(s)
CCL18-00001346