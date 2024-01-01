Grape Pie looks just like a classic old school indica purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and some television.



The highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.

