Pacific Stone | Grape Pie Indica High- End Flower Jar (3.5g)

by Pacific Stone
THC —CBD —

About this product

Grape Pie looks just like a classic old school indica purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and some television.

The highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pacific Stone
Pacific Stone
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com

Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-00001346
