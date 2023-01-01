This sativa potent powerhouse is best known for its delicious flavor, sweet and sugary honey citrus flavor with a light spicy profile of wine as you exhale. The aroma is very similar, with earthy skunky overtones. You’ll feel a sense of euphoria and focus within your mind while your body settles into a tingly physical stone, a smooth transition from head to toe. It’s important to take it slow because this strain is known to be extremely potent. Honey Wine buds are gorgeous with bright green and yellow colors underscored by bright orange hairs.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

Show more