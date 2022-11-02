Ice Cream Cake offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. This strain features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Medicinal properties claim to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Ice Cream Cake blooms into light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.