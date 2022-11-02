Ice Cream Cake offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. This strain features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Medicinal properties claim to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Ice Cream Cake blooms into light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.