Ice Cream Cake offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. This strain features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Medicinal properties claim to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Ice Cream Cake blooms into light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.



The Premium Pacific Stone Pre-Rolls you know and love in our top-selling signature strains, now, infused with highly potent THCa Diamonds extracted from our greenhouse flower. Each pack comes with 7 Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls perfect for igniting a pack with friends at any time of day. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.