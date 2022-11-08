The OG of OG's, Knights Templar is favored for its true Indica effects. Strong on the nose with the smell of Lemon Gas, the taste on the exhale is pungent with a diesel finish, which is what an OG strain is most known and loved for. Recommended for nighttime use and is mostly known for helping achieve deep sleep. Curing insomnia, while also helping relieve pain and anxiety.



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.