The OG of OG's, Knights Templar is favored for its true Indica effects. Strong on the nose with the smell of Lemon Gas, the taste on the exhale is pungent with a diesel finish, which is what an OG strain is most known and loved for. Recommended for nighttime use and is mostly known for helping achieve deep sleep. Curing insomnia, while also helping relieve pain and anxiety.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.