Kush Mints is a high THC strain with a unique savory minty taste that offers a friendly uplifting and blissful warm hug that melts away pain and anxiety. This well-balanced hybrid has complex flavor undertones of spicy herbal and lemon tart, quite a smoking delight from start to finish.



The highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.

