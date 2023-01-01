Kush Mints is a high THC strain with a unique savory minty taste that offers a friendly uplifting and blissful warm hug that melts away pain and anxiety. This well-balanced hybrid has complex flavor undertones of spicy herbal and lemon tart, quite a smoking delight from start to finish.
The highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.