Kush Mints is a high THC strain with a unique savory minty taste that offers a friendly uplifting and blissful warm hug that melts away pain and anxiety. This well-balanced hybrid has complex flavor undertones of spicy herbal and lemon tart, quite a smoking delight from start to finish.The Premium Pacific Stone Pre-Rolls you know and love in our top-selling signature strains, now, infused with highly potent THCa Diamonds extracted from our greenhouse flower. Each pack comes with 7 Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls perfect for igniting a pack with friends at any time of day. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.