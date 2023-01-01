Kush Mints is a high THC strain with a unique savory minty taste that offers a friendly uplifting and blissful warm hug that melts away pain and anxiety. This well-balanced hybrid has complex flavor undertones of spicy herbal and lemon tart, quite a smoking delight from start to finish.The Premium Pacific Stone Pre-Rolls you know and love in our top-selling signature strains, now, infused with highly potent THCa Diamonds extracted from our greenhouse flower. Each pack comes with 7 Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls perfect for igniting a pack with friends at any time of day. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

Show more