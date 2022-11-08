Legend OG is a variant of OG Kush, and it's everything you can expect from a true OG. Citrusy, Earthy, and pungent, these strain effects are true to their type, keeping you relaxed, hungry, and sometimes sleepy. This strain is known for being great for those who suffer from pain, insomnia, and appetite loss or just wanting to enjoy a good night's rest.



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.