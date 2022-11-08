Legend OG is a variant of OG Kush, and it's everything you can expect from a true OG. Citrusy, Earthy, and pungent, these strain effects are true to their type, keeping you relaxed, hungry, and sometimes sleepy. This strain is known for being great for those who suffer from pain, insomnia, and appetite loss or just wanting to enjoy a good night's rest.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.