The MAC (aka Mac1) will give you an uplifting, euphoric head high that you can enjoy at any time of day accompanied by its upbeat effects. It grows into fluffy buds with milky trichomes and aromas described as buttery, and citrusy!



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.