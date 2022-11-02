The MAC (aka Mac1) will give you an uplifting, euphoric head high that you can enjoy at any time of day accompanied by its upbeat effects. It grows into fluffy buds with milky trichomes and aromas described as buttery, and citrusy!



The Premium Pacific Stone Pre-Rolls you know and love in our top-selling signature strains, now, infused with highly potent THCa Diamonds extracted from our greenhouse flower. Each pack comes with 7 Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls perfect for igniting a pack with friends at any time of day. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

