The MAC (aka Mac1) will give you an uplifting, euphoric head high that you can enjoy at any time of day accompanied by its upbeat effects. It grows into fluffy buds with milky trichomes and aromas described as buttery, and citrusy!



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.