The MAC (aka Mac1) will give you an uplifting, euphoric head high that you can enjoy at any time of day accompanied by its upbeat effects. It grows into fluffy buds with milky trichomes and aromas described as buttery, and citrusy!



Each pouch comes with 40 rolling papers and filters. For only $30 for 14g (half ounce) of nuggy sugar shake; Pacific Stone continues to be the best deal in the game. Pacific Stone’s Premium Sugar Shake rolls and tastes well, perfect for rolling your own joints or trying your hand at infused cooking and baking. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.