Mango Kush tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its frosty heavily dense buds are covered with thick shiny trichomes and bright orange pistils. This indica strain will leave you happy and giggly with a relaxing body high.



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.