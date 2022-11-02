Mango Kush tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its frosty heavily dense buds are covered with thick shiny trichomes and bright orange pistils. This Indica strain will leave you happy and giggly with a relaxing body high.



The Premium Pacific Stone Pre-Rolls you know and love in our top-selling signature strains, now, infused with highly potent THCa Diamonds extracted from our greenhouse flower. Each pack comes with 7 Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls perfect for igniting a pack with friends at any time of day. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

